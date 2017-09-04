× Most popular seasonal drink of all time: Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to Starbucks September 5th

MILWAUKEE — You can get your Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks beginning Tuesday, September 5th while supplies last!

The popular drink officially returned to Starbucks stores nationwide September 5th.

A fan favorite since Starbucks first introduced PSL in 2003, the handcrafted beverage is made with real pumpkin, espresso, perfectly steamed milk and fall spices including cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and clove.

More than 350 million Starbucks PSL’s have been sold over the past 14 years, according to Starbucks officials. It’s the most popular seasonal beverage of all time!

It’ll be available while supplies last.