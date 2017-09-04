Operation Helping Houston’s Heroes: Former police supervisor organizes mission to help 1st responders

HOUSTON, Texas — It’s a mission to help the men and women who are often not thought of in a situation like Hurricane Harvey. A former police supervisor has planned a trip to Texas to help first responders — who have been helping others since the storm hit.

“I was watching those images. It was absolutely horrifying,” Brian Dorow said.

Dorow said he was home sick watching the images coming out of Texas after Harvey hit.

“Their way of life, their jobs, it’s all been disrupted — and who knows how long it will be disrupted,” Dorow said.

Hundreds of miles away, Dorow felt the need to do something. Due to his background in law enforcement, he thought about Houston’s first responders.

“Take volunteers down there and physically do the work to start restoring the houses of the first responders who’ve been working round the clock to provide aid,” Dorow said.

In collaboration with the chief of the Sussex Fire Department, Dave Johnsen, they’re gathering volunteers to head to Houston on a bus for Operation Helping Houston’s Heroes.

“You have the damage. You have the mold. You have all things that go along with a disaster like that,” Dorow said.

The mission is to clean the homes of the men and women that make up Houston’s Fire Department.

“Firefighters, EMS and all those that fall under the Houston Fire Department umbrella,” Dorow said.

The bus is being provided by Wisconsin Coach Lines. Former U.S. Congressman Mark Neumann has donated $25,000 to their cause and the Balistreri family behind the Sendik’s chain is providing supplies.

The Houston Fire Department has provided them a list of first responders’ homes in need of their attention.

Dorow said now that we’re getting a clearer picture of the devastation caused by Harvey, it’s time we all do our part to help.

“There’s no better feeling than being able to reach out and help somebody,” Dorow said.

Dorow and Chief Johnson are also collaborating with the organization La Casa de Esperanza in Waukesha to help collect donations.

Donations can be dropped off at the facility at 410 Arcadian Avenue in Waukesha.