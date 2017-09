× Police: 14-year-old boy shot twice, once in each knee, near 24th and Melvina

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday night, September 3rd.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. near 24th Place and Melvina Street.

According to police, a 14-year-old boy was shot twice — once in each knee.

No one has been arrested.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.