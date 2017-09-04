Police investigate case of suspicious vehicle near Franklin High School

FRANKLIN — Franklin police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a suspicious vehicle.

Officials posted to Facebook a note about an incident which took place on Saturday evening, September 2nd. Franklin police say around 8:10 p.m., they took a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of the Franklin High School, where the driver of a black minivan, unknown make and model, pulled up to a juvenile male riding a bike. He asked the juvenile to get into his vehicle, to assist in finding an address near the high school. The juvenile rode off and reported the incident to an adult.

The driver is described as a male, white, with short black hair, possibly wearing a black shirt.

The Franklin Police Department asks that you call 414-425-2522, if you see this vehicle in the area.