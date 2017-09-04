Repairers of the Breach works with homeless to “help them be the best they can be”

MILWAUKEE — Labor Day isn’t exactly a holiday people associate with a large community meal. That showed Monday, September 4th, as Repairers of the Breach was one of the only organizations that served a free meal in Milwaukee.

Pastor James West said every day, people are taking steps forward in their lives. Even the smallest of achievements is moving his clients in the right direction.

“I want you to know many of the people you see right now have been working all year long to work themselves out of homelessness. Many of them are now working and have jobs,” Pastor West said.

On Labor Day, the line at Repairers of the Breach went out the door by 1:00 p.m. Jeri Pearcy and the volunteer staff had already served 150 people who are working hard to get out of a tough spot.

“There is no better feeling than helping your fellow human being,” Pearcy said.

Pearcy is a nurse at the organization’s clinic next door. Repairers of the Breach provides health care and career services, helping people get their GED and driver’s license.

“It’s things like that that helps them move them from one position to another until they get to where they need to be, and my thought is help them be the best they can be,” Pastor West said.

Pastor West said he makes a point to offer a free meal on Labor Day because the realities of homelessness never take a day off.

“We’re here for them and they have been working hard,” Pastor West said.

