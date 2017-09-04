“They called me names:” Meet the boy that went from being bullied to writing a book

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Being bullied as a kid can be a life-altering experience. Sadly, some never fully recover. For one Racine boy, that wasn't an option. Brian introduces you to a young entrepreneur whose free time is tied up in bows.

Meet Alex...

"I'm the owner and founder of Build-A-Bow, which is a custom hair tie, bow tie retailer and special event service," said Alex.

He's a seemingly happy 10-year-old boy.

"I'm always having a good time. Always got that smile on my face," said Alex.

Sadly, five years ago in kindergarten that wasn't the case.

"They called me names like nerd and dork," said Alex. "

"I remember like it was yesterday, he came home, he went downstairs in his bedroom -- I'm like, I'm not going to cry because.He went downstairs in his bedroom and he slammed the door and he said 'I don't want to be here anymore' and there's nothing, you can't help me with this," said Karre.

Struggling to get that smile back on his face, Alex's mom decided to do something about it.

"I'm a designer and an artist, so I started bringing him along with me. And he was really interested in fashion, sewing. He wanted to sew. So I remember I bought him a little sewing machine and just taught him a simple pattern, which was the bow tie," said Karre. "

"I loved wearing bow ties since I was three-years-old. And it was a fashion statement to me. I wanted to take the negative term nerd and turn it into something positive and fashionable, bow ties," said Alex.