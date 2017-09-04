University of Utah Hospital changes protocol after nurse arrested

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — University of Utah Hospital officials announced changes to its protocol with law enforcement on Monday after one of the hospital’s nurses was arrested for refusing to allow an officer to draw blood without a warrant.

Among the changes, nurses will no longer work directly with law enforcement, said University of Utah Hospital CEO Gordon Crabtree.

He said changes went into effect within days after Alex Wubbels, a nurse at the hospital, was arrested on July 26 after she refused to give a Salt Lake police officer vials of blood that he needed for an investigation of a fatal crash because she said he did not have a warrant or meet any of the mandatory criteria needed for taking blood.

“For our nurses and staff, this won’t happen again and to that end, we are changing and have changed our interface protocols with our law enforcement — a move set in motion within hours of the event with my team,” he said, speaking during a press conference of hospital officials. “Our care, nurses and staff, will not be the first point of contact with law enforcement. This type of situation won’t happen again.”

Video of Wubbels’ arrest was released Thursday, prompting national outrage. Two officers involved in the arrest, including the arresting officer Jeff Payne, were placed on leave Friday, Salt Lake police said.

