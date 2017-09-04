“We have 6 months:” Activists on 4th day of hunger strike await Tuesday DACA announcement

RACINE — President Donald Trump is expected to announce Tuesday, September 5th that he’s ending protections for young people brought into the U.S. illegally, but giving Congress six months to save the program. Some of those young people are putting up a fight in our area.

A group of those so-called Dreamers is on a hunger strike in downtown Racine — terrified for their future. They’re calling on House Speaker Paul Ryan to reach a legislative solution.

Monday marked the fourth day of the hunger strike. Activists said they expect President Trump to end protections for young people brought to the U.S. illegally, while giving Congress six months to act.

“We received this news yesterday. We took it as a victory, for the main reason that now we have six months,” Valarie Ruiz-Lira said.

Ruiz-Lira came to Racine from Mexico with her parents when she was three. She got a Social Security number and a driver’s license when President Barack Obama created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA in 2012. The program requires her to renew her status every two years. She said she wants Congress to make the protections permanent.

“We don’t want to keep having to renew and and not knowing if, maybe I was accepted this time, but next time I’m not?” Ruiz-Lira said.

Her congressman, House Speaker Paul Ryan, will play a big role. On Friday, September 1st, a Janesville radio host asked whether President Trump should end DACA.

“I actually don`t think he should do that, and I believe this is something that Congress has to fix. There are people who are in limbo. These are kids who know no other country, who were brought here by their parents and don’t know another home,” Ryan said.

Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee said she wonders whether Congress will follow through — speaking to FOX6 at Milwaukee’s Laborfest.

“The political damage that this might cause with some of the Republicans’ base that are really, really anti-immigrant is something we’ll face in the House, so it’s a great getting up morning for people like Paul Ryan,” Moore said.

There are 800,000 so-called Dreamers — people who came to the U.S. illegally as kids. About 8,000 are in Wisconsin.