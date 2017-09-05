× After 3-1 pre-season, it’s time for regular-season football: Packers to face Seahawks at Lambeau 🏈

GREEN BAY — It’s time for some Green Bay Packers’ regular-season football! The Packers host the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, September 10th at Lambeau Field. According to Packers.com, it’s the first time since 2012 that the Pack will open the season at home.

Green Bay is 10-3 against Seattle at home during the regular and post-season, including seven straight wins, and including the post-season, the Packers have won three of the last four home pages against Seattle by 20-plus points, according to Packers.com.

These are the only two teams to make the playoffs each of the past five seasons.

The Packers are 3-0 against the Seahawks with Aaron Rodgers as starting QB, and Green Bay has won its past four home openers and seven of its past 10 “Kickoff Weekend” games dating back to 2007.

Under Head Coach Mike McCarthy, the Packers are 7-4 in regular-season openers, including a 4-2 mark at home, according to Packers.com. The Packers’ seven wins in the opening week of the regular season are tied for the third most in the NFC and the sixth most in the NFL since 2006.

The Packers and Seahawks last met on December 11th, 2016 at Lambeau Field. The Packers won 38-10.

The Packers narrowed down their roster to 53 Saturday, September 2nd — comprised of 24 offensive players, 26 defensive players and three specialists. Of them, 37 were draft picks. Of the 53 players on the roster, 45 began their pro careers with the Packers (84.9 percent), according to Packers.com.

Here’s a breakdown of Green Bay’s roster, via Packers.com:

By age:

21-24: 24 players

25-28: 19 players

29-32: 6 players

33-plus: 4 players

By experience:

R-1: 11 players

2-3: 19 players

4-5: 7 players

6-9: 9 players

10-plus: 7 players

By draft round:

1 st : 7 players

: 7 players 2nd/3 rd : 15 players

: 15 players 4th/5 th : 7 players

: 7 players 6th/7 th : 7 players

: 7 players Undrafted: 11 players

The Packers were 3-1 in the pre-season:

vs. Philadelphia Eagles — 24-9 win

vs. Washington Redskins — 21-17 win

vs. Denver Broncos — 20-17 loss

vs. Los Angeles Rams — 24-10 win

The Packers will next face the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, September 17th in Atlanta.

CLICK HERE for much more on this week’s matchup vs. the Seahawks via Packers.com.