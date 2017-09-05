Alleged drunk driver accused of crashing into Ashwaubenon Public Safety officer pleads not guilty

GREEN BAY – The woman who was allegedly drunk when she crashed into an Ashwaubenon Public Safety officer working a roadside incident pleaded not guilty Tuesday, September 5th.

Kalin McGuire faces charges of injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, and causing injury by OWI to a passenger for the July 22nd incident. No trial date was set. She returns to court November 17th for a status conference.

Officer Brian Murphy was injured in the crash, and was released from the hospital four weeks later.

According to the criminal complaint, McGuire and her husband were coming home from a wedding reception, with their one-year-old son in the back seat. The complaint says at that time, McGuire’s blood alcohol level was above the legal limit, at .125. At the time of the incident, there were numerous emergency vehicles on the highway with their lights on, assisting at a car fire along the highway.