“Best and brightest minds:” Governor Walker welcomes MPS students to first day of school

MILWAUKEE — Governor Scott Walker joined State Superintendent Tony Evers, teachers, and members of the Milwaukee Public School District Tuesday, September 5th in welcoming students to their first day of school at Walt Whitman School in Milwaukee.

“Our state has some of the best and brightest minds in the country and it’s always exciting to see these motivated young students return to school, eager to learn,” said Governor Walker. “We believe every child deserves access to a great education that provides them with the skills and knowledge they need to be successful in college, career, and life. I’m especially proud to kick off this 2017-2018 school year knowing that our state budget includes a historic $639 million increase for Wisconsin’s K-12 schools.”