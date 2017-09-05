“How am I a threat?” DACA decision sparks feeling of frustration, betrayal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- President Donald Trump's administration announced Tuesday, September 5th it's phasing out the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program and leaving it to Congress to come up with an alternative. Groups of protesters gathered after the announcement was made, with some saying they're feeling frustrated and betrayed.

In downtown Racine, those who defend DACA said it is cruel to make deportation a possibility for those who've lived in the United States since they were kids. That includes Cendi Trujillo, who said she came to Milwaukee when she was two years old.

"I was raised there. I went to school there. I work there. I was involved in my community there. I play sports. Milwaukee is home. It's where I've been," said Trujillo.

In Washington Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the Trump administration is winding down the DACA program because it believes the Obama-era executive order would not hold up in court.

"The compassionate thing to do is end the lawlessness, enforce our laws, and if Congress chooses to make changes to those laws, to do so through the process set forth by our founders," said Sessions.

Any protection for the nearly 800,000 immigrants enrolled in DACA will have to come from Congress. In a statement, House Speaker Paul Ryan said: "It is my hope the House and Senate, with the president's leadership, will be able to find consensus on a permanent legislative solution that includes ensuring those who have done nothing wrong can still contribute as a valued part of this great country."

Immigration lawyer Jerry Grzeca said it was a busy Tuesday, and added given past legislative efforts that fell short, he's not optimistic.

"There probably aren't enough Republicans in the Senate or the House that would agree to this type of what they consider to amnesty legislation without concessions made on legal immigration," said Grzeca.

In Racine, Valeria Ruiz Lira, said she's still hopeful, but also hurt.

"They way they were describing it, or as describing us, how they were saying jobs will increase now, and public safety will increase, and to myself it's, how am I a threat? How am I a threat?" she said.

The protesters in Racine ended a five-day hunger strike Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening, they will march to Speaker Ryan's Racine office to demand a legislative solution.