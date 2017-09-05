“Delayed reaction:” Man bitten by tick is now allergic to meat!

FARMINGTON, Missouri — A man was bitten by a tick, and he’s now allergic to meat!

Mike Randazzo was diagnosed with the “Alpha Gal Allergy,” caused by a Lone Star Tick.

The Lone Star Tick is identified by a small white spot on its back. The tick is often found on deer, and Randazzo is an avid hunter.

When the Lone Star Tick bites a human, it transmits a sugar to the victim that is in all meat from mammals.

“The symptoms are usually like any typical allergic reaction — itching. rashing. full-fledged anaphylaxis with difficulty breathing, wheezing. It’s a delayed type reaction, so when you ingest a red meat, that reaction doesn’t occur for potentially three to up to eight hours later,” Dr. Kevin Boatright with the BJC Medical Group said.

Some people can be bitten by the Lone Star Tick without developing this allergy, but Randazzo can no longer eat any meat that comes from a mammal.