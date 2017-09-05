Eighty First Street School: “Another successful start of the school year”

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Eighty-First Street Elementary School for MPS' first day of school. MPS is kicking off the school year today.

Eighty First Street School (website)

Welcome to Eighty First Street School and another successful start of the school year. I wanted to share my commitment to the success of your children. As an educational leader I have dedicated myself to ensuring that all students receive a high quality education and depart our school with the foundational knowledge and skills necessary for success in high school and beyond. I am looking forward to your continued support as we work together to ensure your children are well prepared for future educational endeavors.