Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke joining Trump PAC

MILWAUKEE — Former Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke is joining a political action committee that supports President Donald Trump.

Clarke announced in an email Tuesday that he will serve as spokesman and senior adviser for America First Action. He says the PAC serves to elect Republican candidates who support President Trump and that he will “see to it that the will of the American people is not derailed by the left or self-serving Washington establishment.”

Clarke announced his resignation from the sheriff’s office on Thursday.

The firebrand sheriff is one of President Trump’s most vocal supporters on television and social media and was among the few black officials to speak in support of his candidacy during the GOP’s convention last summer.

He’s built a following among conservative with a brash personality and provocative social-media presence.