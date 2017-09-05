Former Pres. Obama: Pres. Trump’s decision to roll back DACA ‘cruel,’ ‘self-defeating’

WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama says President Donald Trump’s decision to roll back the so-called ‘dreamers’ program is ‘cruel’ and ‘self-defeating.’

The White House says it wants Congress to come up with a plan to replace the program the Trump administration is phasing out, which shields young immigrants from deportation.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says President Trump wants to see “responsible immigration reform” from Congress. She says it should also include controlling the U.S. border, improved vetting and enforcing immigration laws.

The administration is giving Congress six months to come up with a legislative fix before the government stops renewing permits for people covered by the program.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.