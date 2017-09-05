× MCSO: 17 arrested for OWI over Labor Day holiday weekend; 1 for 3rd offense, 1 with child in car

MILWAUKEE — Seventeen people were arrested for OWI in Milwaukee County over the Labor Day holiday weekend — one with a child in her vehicle.

According to a news release from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Acting Sheriff Richard Schmidt ordered increased Labor Day weekend “Drive Sober” patrols beginning on Friday, September 1st, through Tuesday, September 5th at 6:00 a.m. The initiative focused on keeping the public safe through increased traffic enforcement.

A 29-year-old Milwaukee woman is facing a misdemeanor DUI charge — first offense with a minor child in the vehicle after she was stopped Sunday, September 3rd on I-43 northbound at Highland in Ozaukee County. Sheriff’s officials indicated multiple people called 911 to report a vehicle deviating lanes.

Sheriff’s officials said in the release the woman said she was going home, and thought she was headed southbound. A six-year-old child was found in the front seat, covered by a blanket — not restrained in a child safety seat.

The woman indicated she had two tequila drinks before driving, and a preliminary breath test returned a result of .20.

Child Protective Services was contacted to take custody of the child.

Meanwhile, a 62-year-old Greenfield man was arrested for his third DUI offense.

Twelve people from Milwaukee were arrested for OWI, first offense.

The other first offense arrests were two people from West Allis and one from Mount Pleasant.

The MCSO enforcement initiative resulted in the following arrests, citations and calls for service: