Michelle Obama channels Beyoncé in birthday tribute

If you missed the unofficial holiday Monday known as #BeyDay, fret not as we have a present for you.

Beyoncé celebrated her 36th birthday on Labor Day and fans weren’t the only ones who flooded the internet with memes and tributes.

A group of her friends and family got in “Formation” to pay tribute to the superstar singer by donning her now famous outfit from that music video.

Images of several of the women, including fellow Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, Bey’s 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, her mother Tina Knowles, and friend Serena Williams in the get-up went viral.

But it was the photo of former First Lady Michelle Obama sporting Beyoncé’s twin braids and wide- brimmed black hat that gave the internet its whole life, prompting one person to tweet “Michelle Obama paying tribute to Beyoncé cleared my skin, watered my crops and added 20 years to my life.”

Michelle Obama showing love to Beyoncé for her birthday is my new favorite thing pic.twitter.com/Jj9uGmkx6Z — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 4, 2017

The pair have been friends for years.

Michelle Obama as Beyoncé in Formation extended my life expectancy and paid off my credit card bills 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/cKjVy7TwIw — Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) September 4, 2017

Beyoncé serenaded the Obamas with the Etta James hit “At Last” during their 2009 Inauguration ball and she also sang the National Anthem at Barack Obama’s 2013 inauguration.

The singer and Mrs. Obama teamed up in 2011 for her national “Let’s Move” campaign aimed at fighting childhood obesity.

During a 2016 interview on the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Obama called Beyoncé “a sweetheart” and “a special person.”

“She’s smart, she’s creative, she’s a great mother, she loves her family,” Obama said. “She’s just a low-key lady. We have a lot in common in that way. Except I can’t sing, I can’t dance.”