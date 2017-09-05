North Shore Bank offering free coin counting to donate to JJ Watt Harvey relief fund

BROOKFIELD — In an effort to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas, North Shore Bank announced its branches will offer free coin counting to the public Thursday, September 7th, through Saturday, September 9th. Anyone can bring in loose change to be counted and donate it or receive dollars in return.

According to a news release, additionally, the bank will tally the amount counted over the three-day effort and match it in the form of a donation (up to $1,000 across all branches) to the Houston Relief Fund established by Pewaukee native and NFL player J.J. Watt.

“The images and stories coming out of Texas are heartbreaking, but we are also so inspired by how people across the country have mobilized to help. As a community bank, we want to do our part,” said Craig Witz, vice president of Branch Administration at North Shore Bank. “Coin counting is just one of the many conveniences our bank offers in all of its branches, and we thought this would be a great opportunity for people to exchange their loose change for dollars and also contribute to an important and worthy cause. We encourage everyone to stop by their neighborhood North Shore Bank from Thursday through Saturday – let’s come together to help our fellow citizens in Texas.”

Watt, a football standout at Pewaukee High School and the University of Wisconsin who currently plays for the Houston Texans, has established an online fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey relief through his charitable foundation. Beyond the bank’s matching contribution, anyone interested in donating all or some of the change they bring to the bank to Watt’s Houston Relief Fund can do so, as well, Witz said.

Coins will be accepted for counting during regular branch hours. Locations and hours are available at www.northshorebank.com.

