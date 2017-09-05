Off-duty Coast Guard member coordinates rescues in Texas from his Wind Lake home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WIND LAKE -- Using only his laptop and his phone, a Wind Lake man was able to help rescue dozens of hurricane victims in Texas.

You might be surprised how relatively simple it was for Brad Blanton to make a real difference, but he said Tuesday, September 5th the work isn't done as many families are just beginning to clean up after Hurricane Harvey.

At first, Blanton only knew he wanted to help -- and then he found a group of civilian rescuers called the Cajun Navy Relief.

"Using their own vehicles, their own boats and their own dime," said Blanton.

Blanton signed on to help teams on the ground locate people in distress.

"Once a call came in, it was verified and there was an address attached to it and we could dispatch that boat over a walkie-talkie app," said Blanton.

Blanton acted as a dispatcher -- connecting flood victims with rescuers using his laptop and several smartphone apps. He said he volunteered strictly as a civilian, though he does put on a uniform.

"I am an active-duty Coast Guard member stationed at Sector Lake Michigan," said Blanton.

For three days on his time off, Blanton was stationed at his dining room table, making contact with more than 100 people, more than 1,000 miles from his Wind Lake home. He helped people like Arlesia Carrier, for whom he coordinated a rescue boat to retrieve Carrier and her elderly grandmother from rising waters in Port Arthur, Texas.

"Words can't express it when I tell you how grateful I am. More than grateful," said Carrier. "They were amazing. Everyone was smiling. Everyone was helping in any way they can."

Carrier's family is safe now, but the cleanup process has just begun and families need a lot of help.

"In a dire need of cleaning supplies," said Carrier.

