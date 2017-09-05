Operation Spartan Shield: Nearly 30 Wisconsin Army National Guard soldiers will deploy to Middle East this fall

WEST BEND — Nearly 30 Wisconsin Army National Guard soldiers will deploy to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield this fall.

According to a news release, an element of the West Bend, Wisconsin-based Detachment one, Company B, 248th Aviation Support Battalion is deploying to the Middle East with UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter maintenance support personnel.

The unit’s soldiers have trained extensively for this deployment, focusing on aircraft maintenance and their standard soldiering skills.

Soldiers from the 248th Aviation have deployed overseas multiple times in support of military operations since September 11th, 2001, including in 2010-11 to Iraq and 2006-07 to Kosovo.

According to the release, the Wisconsin National Guard continues to play a critical role as the primary combat reserve of the U.S. Army and Air Force in military operations around the globe. Approximately 270 Airmen from the 115th Fighter Wing deployed to Korea in August, while 110 Airmen from the 128th Air Control Squadron deployed to Southwest Asia in May, and approximately 150 Soldiers and fellow aviators from the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation deployed to Kuwait last spring.

Standing ready in Wisconsin are more 3,000 members of the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team who have been notified of a possible deployment to provide support to civil authorities for Hurricane Harvey or wherever needed in the state or nation.

The remaining 6,000 soldiers and airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard simultaneously remain ready to fulfill their role as the nation’s first military responder wherever needed in the state or nation.