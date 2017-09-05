× Patrick Cudahy adds 3 new items to Pack House menu at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY — Patrick Cudahy is bringing more bacon to Lambeau Field this Green Bay Packers season!

According to a news release, the company is adding items to the menu at the Pack House. There are three new menu items for this Packers season:

The Bacon Pack and Cheese: A bowl of house-made macaroni and cheese covered in two strips of Patrick Cudahy Thick Sliced Double Smoked Bacon and three types of cheese.

The Bacon Blitz Bread: A whopping 16 strips of Patrick Cudahy Sweet Applewood Smoked Bacon wrapped around a cheese curd-stuffed pretzel baguette.

The Black Forest Bacon-Dilla: A 12-inch flour tortilla stuffed with 15 strips of Patrick Cudahy Black Forest Bacon, Monterey Jack cheese, pineapple, jalapeno and onions.

Patrick Cudahy is also bringing back popular items from last season, including the Ultimate Bacon Burger, the Bacon and Cheddar Wrapped Jumbo Brat, and Bacon Crusted Cheese Curds.

The Patrick Cudahy Pack House will be open for business at Lambeau Field on game days during the 2017-2018 season. Fans can find the concession stand on the lower concourse outside section 124, and can also recreate their favorite menu items at home by CLICKING HERE.