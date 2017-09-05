Phasing out of DACA is drawing reaction from both sides of political aisle

WASHINGTON — The phasing out of DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) is drawing plenty of reaction from officials on both sides of the political aisle.

Below is a collection of statements on the issue. We will add more statements as they become available.

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R – Wisconsin)

“However well-intentioned, President Obama’s DACA program was a clear abuse of executive authority, an attempt to create law out of thin air. Just as the courts have already struck down similar Obama policy, this was never a viable long-term solution to this challenge. Congress writes laws, not the president, and ending this program fulfills a promise that President Trump made to restore the proper role of the executive and legislative branches. But now there is more to do, and the president has called on Congress to act. The president’s announcement does not revoke permits immediately, and it is important that those affected have clarity on how this interim period will be carried out. At the heart of this issue are young people who came to this country through no fault of their own, and for many of them it’s the only country they know. Their status is one of many immigration issues, such as border security and interior enforcement, which Congress has failed to adequately address over the years. It is my hope that the House and Senate, with the president’s leadership, will be able to find consensus on a permanent legislative solution that includes ensuring that those who have done nothing wrong can still contribute as a valued part of this great country.”

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D – Wisconsin)

“Putting the DACA program in place was the right thing to do and it has worked for the past five years. President Trump’s decision ends this protection and breaks a promise we have made to nearly 800,000 young people who are either students, serving in our military, or are working in a job contributing to communities across America. This move by the President is wrong. It tears families apart and prevents Dreamers from reaching their full potential. It is now more important than ever for Congress to take action and do right by Dreamers, who have only known America as their home and built their lives here. I support bipartisan legislation, the Dream Act, introduced by Senators Graham and Durbin to protect these young people and allow them the opportunity to earn lawful permanent residence and eventually American citizenship. We must right this wrong and provide Dreamers a chance to continue helping us build a stronger country.”

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R – Wisconsin)

“DACA was an unconstitutional overreach by the Obama administration that created incentives for children from Central America to take great risks to enter America illegally. The President has given Congress six months to get our act together and fix our broken legal immigration system, end incentives for illegal entry, lawfully protect the Dreamers, and secure our borders. I look forward to working in a bipartisan fashion to advance humane, common sense legislation to do just that.”

U.S. Conference of Mayors President and New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu

“This is not only deeply flawed public policy, but a morally deficient decision that instills fear, tears apart our communities, and is contrary to the fabric of what makes this country great. These are young people in our public schools, in our colleges, embedded in our work force, and living in our neighborhoods. By no choice of their own, they came to this great nation and know of no other home. While they may not have had the blessing to be born in the United State of America, they are as much a part of this great country as my own children and it’s a shame that the president and his policy making don’t recognize that.”

U.S. Conference of Mayors Latino Alliance Chair and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti