Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after shooting on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE -- One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting on Milwaukee's north side.

It happened near Teutonia and Florist.

Police say a 24-year-old man was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. Two other victims are being treated a local hospitals.

One is a 27-year-old man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is in serious condition and the other is a 20-year-old man who suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the victims were shot during circumstances that are still under investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and MPD continues to seek suspects and determine a motive.