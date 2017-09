× Police: 21-year-old man dropped off at hospital after shooting dies from injuries

MILWAUKEE — A 21-year-old man died after he was shot on September 1st, police said.

The victim, identified as Dante Quezaire Jr., died on September 2nd.

Police continue to investigate where the shooting took place, as Quezaire Jr. was dropped off at a hospital.

MPD also continues to seek a motive and search for suspect(s).