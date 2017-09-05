× Police seek driver after stolen vehicle slammed into tree near Highland and Lite Lane

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect after a stolen vehicle crashed near Highland Boulevard and Lite Lane on September 1st.

It happened shortly before 9:00 p.m.

Police said a white Nissan Maxima, reported stolen from South Milwaukee, crashed into a tree. The male driver then fled the scene.

A 20-year-old woman who was a passenger in the stolen car suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

MPD is seeking the driver.