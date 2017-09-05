Ready to go! Dogs displaced by Harvey up for adoption at HAWS in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Great news! After more than fifty dogs displaced by Hurricane Harvey arrived in Waukesha Monday, September 4th — the Humane Animal Welfare Society — HAWS of Waukesha — says some of them are already up for adoption.

The dogs that arrived at Crites Field in Waukesha Monday, after a stop in Oklahoma, are dogs that were already in the shelter system, many long before Harvey’s arrival. They were transferred out of shelters down south to make space for animals in need of temporary emergency shelter after Harvey — animals whose owners are known and/or local, to ensure they can be reunited with their families.

According to a HAWS Facebook post Tuesday, September 5th some of the dogs will be up for adoption, when they open at 1:00 p.m.

“We were so excited to find a handful of the dogs are so solid – healthy and rarin’ to go – they will be made available for adoption immediately!” the post reads. “(No need to keep them in a shelter or temporary housing when they are ready for their forever new homes.)”

As for which dogs will be up for adoption, the posts says “you’ll have to stop in to find out.”

HAWS in Waukesha is open from 1:00 p.m. and closes at 6:00 p.m.

HAWS partnered with the Humane Society of the United States on the ground, and Wings of Rescue in the air to get the dogs here. Seven of the dogs will go to the Northwoods Humane Society in Hayward.

Members of the public can assist the new arrivals with donations of towels, canned and dry dog food – and monetary donations or gift cards to local pet supply retailers, so foster homes and HAWS can purchase other supplies as needed.

CLICK HERE if you’d like to make a donation to HAWS.