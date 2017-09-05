September 5
-
July 20
-
“They’re in small crates:” International dog rescue unfolding in southeast Wisconsin
-
HAWS: 4 dogs transferred from Korea now ready for adoption
-
Adopt-A-Pet: Montana, the 3-month-old puppy looking for a good home
-
Adopt a pet: 2-month-old “Neal” looking for a good home
-
-
September 4
-
Puppies survive having throats cut, seek forever home
-
Yoga with cats – a ‘purrrfect’ pair for Jefferson Co. humane society
-
Wisconsin Humane Society warns owners of increase in deadly parvovirus
-
Wisconsin Humane Society won’t be receiving animals impacted by Harvey at this time
-
-
Humane Society asking for foster parents to help make room for Harvey animals
-
July 23
-
August 27