Slenderman case: Jury status hearing held for Anissa Weier in second phase of trial

WAUKESHA — A jury status hearing was held Tuesday morning, September 5th for Anissa Weier. 15-year-old Weier pleaded guilty on Monday, August 21st to an amended charge of attempted second degree intentional homicide, party to a crime with use of a deadly weapon in the so-called Slenderman case.

Anissa Weier is charged along with Morgan Geyser in the attempted murder of their then-sixth grade classmate in the spring of 2014. Investigators say the attack was an attempted sacrifice to the online character Slenderman.

Weier testified during a hearing on Monday.

“I believed that if I didn’t go through with it, Slenderman would come and attack and kill myself, my friends, and my family,” Weier told the judge.

The court accepted Weier’s guilty plea — and she was indeed found guilty of the amended charge.

A jury will now have to decide whether Weier is guilty, in which case the state recommends ten years in prison — or if she’s not by reason of mental disease or defect. In that case, Weier would be committed until at least July 2020.

“The question is, do you want someone coming back having received treatment, having had to show to a court they are no longer dangerous, or sitting in our prison system and released,” said Maura Ann McMahon, Weier’s attorney.

Weier initially faced a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. The plea means her trial next month will look only at whether she is legally responsible for the crime or not guilty because of mental illness.