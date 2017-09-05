Summer is not over on the calendar, but it is for Milwaukee Public School students

MILWAUKEE -- Summer is not over on the calendar, but it is for Milwaukee Public School student.s Carl spent the morning at Walt Whitman Elementary School -- where the first day of school is one big party.

About Whitman Elementary School (website)

Welcome Back! The Whitman team is excited to have our returning and new students and families with us for the 2017-18 school year. Our goal to provide your child with a strong academic foundation, in a caring school environment.

The Whitman community is looking forward to building on the accomplishments of the 2017-18 school year:

· Being named a WI DPI School of Recognition for four consecutive years, five years total! Whitman qualified in the Beating the Odds category.

· Receiving three WI DPI awards—PBIS (Positive Behavior Intervention and Support) Silver Level Award; RTI (Response to Intervention) Silver Level Award in Reading; and RTI Bronze Level Award in Mathematics.

· Earning the Superintendent’s “Excellence in Equity Award” for high academic achievement gains for all ethnic groups of students.

· Continuing as a GE Demonstration School! Whitman serves as a model K-8 school, implementing the common core curriculum at high levels, with excellent student engagement and learning in all classrooms.

· Being awarded a “Green Machine” by GE. This hydroponic growing system produces leafy green vegetables and herbs in a one month time span. We are excited that our students have the opportunity to be involved with this STEM project!