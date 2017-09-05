Titletown District park’s grand opening celebration set for September 15th

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have announced Titletown’s park will open for activities on Friday, September 15th.

According to a news release from the Packers, the grand opening, which is open to the public, will feature an official ribbon cutting and a programming showcase from 3:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The event will introduce community members and visitors to the variety of activities available each day at Titletown, from exercise and wellness classes to chess lessons and children’s activities. The grand opening will also include live music, face painting and outdoor games including shuffleboard, bean bag toss and giant Jenga.

Those planning to participate in the fitness classes at the event should dress accordingly, with appropriate clothing and shoes for exercise. A full list of fitness classes and activities that will be offered at the grand opening will be shared online in the coming days.

The multi-acre park features a plaza, activity area, playground and sports field, with year-round, diverse programming including fitness-related activities, cultural opportunities, festive gameday action and versatile space for a variety of uses.

The park will also include a winter tubing hill and skating pond and trail, which will open later this year. Guests at the grand opening will be able to view the progress on the hill’s construction.

The plaza, adjacent to Ridge Road, features landscaping as well as hardscape. The area will be programmed in multiple ways, with festivals and holiday fairs, or simply as a space in which to relax.

The activity area features games such as horseshoes, shuffleboard, bocce, ping pong and bean bag toss, as well as other activities, such as a reading rack, art cart and a variety of board games.

The playground features dynamic equipment with a Play 60 theme in a setting and configuration that is unique to the community. The 36,000 square-foot area also has football-specific equipment and a 40-yard dash component.

The sports field, sized as a regulation football field, utilizes an artificial surface that will maximize its use in a variety of ways through much of the year and features infill from Nike Grind, which is created from recycled Nike shoes.

Additionally, Titletown is seeking employees to join this exciting new development. For more information, CLICK HERE.