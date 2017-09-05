Video: Milwaukee police seek 4 suspects after armed robbery at Amstar gas station

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking four suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened Monday, September 4th at the Amstar gas station — located near Fond du Lac and Sherman.

According to police, the suspects entered the gas station around 8:50 a.m. and began to take merchandise off the shelves while one of the suspects held the door that the clerk was trying to escape from.

As the suspects fled the scene, one of them pointed a handgun at the clerk.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.