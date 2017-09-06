$27M collected: Derek Watt supports brother JJ’s efforts to raise money for Hurricane Harvey victims

HOUSTON, Texas — JJ Watt’s fundraising effort for those impacted by Hurricane Harvey was approaching $30 million Wednesday, September 6th, and his brother Derek told TMZ he hopes they’ll soon crush that goal as well.
JJ Watt tweeted Wednesday his Houston Flood Relief Fund reached $27 million.
He said his fund received a $5 million donation from Charles Butt, a Texas billionaire who owns a chain of supermarkets.
Meanwhile, TMZ is reporting JJ’s brother Derek isn’t just praising his brother for raising $27M for Hurricane Harvey victims, he’s getting involved, too!
Derek — a second-year fullback for the Chargers — was loading up trucks at the “Chargers Food & Supply Drive to Aid Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts” in Los Angeles on Wednesday … along with several teammates.
Watt said he’s been texting with his family about J.J.’s fundraising — and thinking of other ways they can help out.
In video shared by TMZ, Derek says he’s “extremely proud” and vows to help push the magic number to over $30 million.