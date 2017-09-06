$50,000 Powerball winner in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Congratulations is in order for a Milwaukee resident who is a $50,000 Powerball winner.

Julie Kulzick of Milwaukee is one of three lucky players who each won $50,000 from the Wednesday, August 16th Powerball drawing, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.

Van Le of San Jose California and Gary Harder of Medford are the other two players. All three tickets matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball.

The lucky players purchased their tickets at:

Kulzick purchased her ticket at Sentry at 6700 West State Street in Wauwatosa (Milwaukee County)

Le purchased his ticket at Mega Holiday at 3702 Gateway Drive in Eau Claire (Eau Claire County)

Harder purchased his ticket at Medford Cooperative at 160 Medford Plaza in Medford (Taylor County)

The winning numbers from the Wednesday, August 16 drawing were 9 – 15 – 43 – 60 and 64. The Powerball was 4 and the Power Play number was 3.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, September 6th. The estimated jackpot is $83 million ($52.8 million cash). Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. to be included in the drawing.

How to Play

Each ticket costs $2 per play

Choose five different numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26

Sign your ticket and check it as soon as possible to avoid missing out on any prize you may have won

While the jackpot gets the most attention, there are other prizes to be won in Powerball. Prizes range from $4 for matching just the Powerball to $1 million for matching all five numbers (but not the Powerball). For an extra $1 per play, you can choose Power Play to increase your non-jackpot winnings which will be multiplied by the drawing’s Power Play number. For example, if your prize is $50,000 and the Power Play number is 5, you win $250,000 just by adding Power Play. The $1 million prize automatically becomes $2 million with Power Play.