Aaron Rodgers fixes Sam Dekker’s sink over Labor Day weekend

GREEN BAY — In addition to being one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks, it appears Aaron Rodgers is a rather good plumber, too.
Los Angeles Clippers forward, and former Wisconsin Badgers’ Sam Dekker, tweeted a photo of Rodgers, thanking him or fixing his sink over the Labor Day weekend.
Although, we don’t think Rodgers was compensated for his labor — according to Dekker’s fiancee, Olivia Harlan.
You caught him just in time Dekker, Rodgers has work to do this weekend. The Packers’ season opener is Sunday, September 10th against the Seattle Seahawks.