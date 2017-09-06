Aaron Rodgers fixes Sam Dekker’s sink over Labor Day weekend

GREEN BAY — In addition to being one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks, it appears Aaron Rodgers is a rather good plumber, too.

Los Angeles Clippers forward, and former Wisconsin Badgers’ Sam Dekker, tweeted a photo of Rodgers, thanking him or fixing his sink over the Labor Day weekend.

Quarterback by day, mechanic by night. Thanks for fixing our sink @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/vebkqVnGvt — Sam Dekker (@dekker) September 3, 2017

Although, we don’t think Rodgers was compensated for his labor — according to Dekker’s fiancee, Olivia Harlan.

When I said "honey, feel free to take care of a few things when I'm gone"… didn't mean bring in free help to fix our janky disposal https://t.co/lXl2YL87eD — Olivia Harlan ESPN (@Olivia_Harlan) September 3, 2017

You caught him just in time Dekker, Rodgers has work to do this weekend. The Packers’ season opener is Sunday, September 10th against the Seattle Seahawks.