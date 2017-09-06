Bucks sign free agent guard James Young to training camp contract

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have signed free agent guard James Young to a training camp contract, a news release said on Wednesday, September 6th.

The news release indicates Young, 22, was the 17th overall selection in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics. He played in 89 games over three seasons with Boston and averaged 2.3 points and 1.1 rebounds per contest. In two seasons (2014-16) with the Maine Red Claws of the NBA G League, Young averaged 18.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 40.6 percent from three-point distance.

Originally from Flint, Mich., Young played one season at the University of Kentucky and averaged 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.