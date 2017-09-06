Budget committee set to complete work on spending plan

MADISON — The Wisconsin Legislature’s budget committee was poised to pass a $76 billion two-year spending plan Wednesday, a key vote that would set up approval by the Republican-controlled Legislature within days.

The swift action would follow a two-month impasse that has left Wisconsin as one of two states without a budget despite a July 1 deadline to pass one. Spending has continued at its pre-deadline levels, which has reduced pressure on the Republicans who control the Legislature to act quickly.

Speaker Robin Vos said Wednesday that he’s prepared to have the Assembly vote in one week on the budget, which could allow the Senate to give final passage as soon as Sept. 14.

Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican facing re-election next year, has been working with GOP leaders in the Senate and Assembly to reach a deal that he can quickly sign. The Legislature is expected to make few changes to what the Joint Finance Committee approves, and Walker also has broad veto powers to shape the proposal.

The Joint Finance Committee was meeting Wednesday to take final votes on several aspects of Walker’s budget, including a proposed income tax cut and sales tax holiday for back-to-school purchases.

The panel also was expected to vote on a final catch-all motion that traditionally has included some of the most controversial items in the budget. Two years ago, the committee voted to gut the state’s open records law, but it quickly backtracked following a bipartisan outcry.

This year, the committee is considering inserting a proposal that would weaken regulation of the rent-to-own industry, possibly allowing the businesses to not have to disclose interest rates. A coalition of faith and consumer groups on Tuesday sent a letter urging the committee to reject any rollbacks of such protections.

Walker’s budget called for cutting personal income taxes by $44 per filer, on average, but lawmakers have been cool to the idea. Instead, they have signaled support for reducing the personal property tax that’s paid by businesses on furniture, equipment and other property.

Walker also proposed waving sales taxes on qualified back-to-school purchases for one August weekend each year. He also called for putting a cap on a popular tax credit used to pay for rehabilitation of historic property. Both ideas have met with resistance among legislators, but it was unclear what changes may be afoot.

Overall, the budget increases funding for public schools and higher education, positives that Walker and legislative Republicans are certain to tout on the campaign trail next year. However, they were unable to reach a long-term funding solution for roads, opting instead to borrow about $400 million and to delay construction projects to get by for another two years.

The budget also freezes tuition for two more years at all campuses in the University of Wisconsin System; slightly reduces property taxes on the typical home; requires all able-bodied, childless adults applying for state Medicaid health benefits to be screened for illegal drugs; and approved 2 percent annual pay increases in September 2018 and May 2019 for state and UW employees.