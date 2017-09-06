“Enjoyed every minute:” Former Packers wide receiver James Jones announces retirement from football

GREEN BAY — Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver James Jones has announced his retirement from football.

Jones made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday, September 6th:

Jones was with the Packers from 2007-2013, and he returned to the team in 2015. He had 433 receptions for 5,861 yards and 51 touchdowns during his career, according to NFL.com.

He was drafted by the Packers in the third round of the 2007 NFL Draft — and helped the Packers win Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He also played for the Oakland Raiders, New York Giants and San Diego Chargers.

Jones played for San Jose State at the college level.