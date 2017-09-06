Florida’s Gov. Rick Scott: Anyone evacuating should “get out now”

MIAMI — Florida Gov. Rick Scott says the state is working to get gasoline to areas experiencing shortages in advance of Hurricane Irma.

Scott announced in Miami that he’s asked the governors of Alabama and Georgia to waive trucking regulations so tankers can get fuel into

He told residents of the Florida Keys that “we’re doing everything to get fuel to you as quickly as possible.” Tourists are under a mandatory evacuation order, which began Wednesday morning.

Residents will then be ordered to evacuate, but many gas stations across southern Florida are experiencing shortages.

Scott said, “we will get you out.” But he’s urging people to move quickly if they plan on evacuating, calling Irma a “life-threatening storm.”

“Do not sit and wait for this storm to come,” Scott said. “Get out now.”