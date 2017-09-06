From trap shooting to sporting clays, it’s all available for you to try this Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGO -- From accomplished shooters to people that have never picked up a gun, all are welcome at an event going on this Saturday. And it's all in support of the Muskego Police Department. Carl tell us all about Skeet with the Heat.

About Skeet with the Heat (website)

Come Join us for 50 Bird Sporting Clay Shoot or 50 shot Trap Shoot and/or join us for lunch and see our awsome raffle items. Officers from the Muskego Police Dept. will be competing! Pre-register early to reserve a spot on an Officer’s round.

Space with Officers is limited and will be filled on a first come/first served basis!

