“Get it Derry!” Irish family struggles to capture bat in kitchen in hilarious viral video 🦇

WARNING: The video associated with this story contains strong language which may not be appropriate for all audiences. Viewer discretion is advised!

IRELAND — Video going viral online shows an Irish family struggling to capture a bat that ended up in their kitchen! The video shows it was quite the ordeal!

It was posted to the LADbible Facebook page Tuesday, September 5th and it’s garnered more than 17 million views and 277,000 shares as of Wednesday evening.

Viewers have reported the video has brought them to tears from laughter, and many have watched it over and over again!