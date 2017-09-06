Governor Walker seeks applicants for Milwaukee County Sheriff

MADISON — Governor Scott Walker announced Wednesday, September 6th that he is seeking applicants to serve as the Milwaukee County Sheriff.

The appointment will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Sheriff David Clarke, who turned in his letter of resignation on Thursday, August 31st.

The appointed sheriff will begin serving immediately and will complete a term ending January 7, 2019.

If you are interested in applying for the position, please complete the online application on Governor Walker’s website, or send a cover letter and resume to govappointments@wisconsin.gov.

According to a press release from the Office of Governor Walker, applicants should outline in their cover letters what professional and academic experiences qualify them to serve as Milwaukee County sheriff and describe their civic activities and community involvement.

Application materials must be received no later than Wednesday, September 27, 2017.

Potential applicants with questions about the appointment process may contact Gubernatorial Appointments Director Dan Sievert at (608) 266-1212.