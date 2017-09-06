Green Bay Packers fans invited to away-game pep rallies

GREEN BAY — Pack up your spirit, Packers fans! The team announced Wednesday, September 6th Green Bay fans are invited to three away games this season with Packers Everywhere Pep Rallies set for Dallas, Pittsburgh and North Carolina.

According to a news release from the Packers, the pep rallies welcome fans to share their excitement for the next day’s matchup and each rally will feature a program with Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy and various Packers alumni, who will socialize with fans and be available for photos.

Each event will also include a roundtable discussion with Packers.com’s Mike Spofford and Wes Hodkiewicz, and attendees will have opportunities to win autographed raffle prizes and giveaways.

In Dallas, the festivities will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, at The Rustic, located at 3656 Howell St., Dallas.

The rally in Pittsburgh will be held at 6 p.m. EST on Saturday, Nov. 25, in Coach McCarthy’s hometown neighborhood at Hough’s Taproom & Brewpub, located at 563 Greenfield Ave., Pittsburgh.

The event in Charlotte, N.C., will take place at 6 p.m. EST on Saturday, Dec. 16, at Whisky River, located in the Epicentre at 210 E. Trade St., Charlotte.

Additional information for each rally will be announced soon as the dates approach.

Packers Everywhere enables Packers fans to find official Packers establishments around the world where they can watch games with fellow fans.