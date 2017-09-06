Hispanic leaders in Milwaukee call on Congress for DACA replacement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Hispanic leaders in Milwaukee are calling for a permanent replacement to the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program. President Donald Trump's administration is phasing out the executive action protecting children brought to the United States illegally.

"It has impacted people who are frustrated and angry on both sides of the isle," said President of Advanced Wireless, Darryl Morin.

On Tuesday, September 5th Attorney General Jeff Sessions made the announcement.

"All immigration policies should serve the interests if the people of the United States, lawful immigrants, and native-born alike," Sessions said.

On Wednesday, Latino business owners and community members called on legislators to agree on a permanent placement, protecting immigrants who were brought to the country as children.

"90 percent of them are currently employed, work more than 40 hours a week," said President of Abrozo Marketing, Nancy Hernandez.

"I think we are now seeing the country coming around to say this is just wrong. It's time to get together and address it and both sides are going to have to give on this one," said Morin.

It's estimated nearly 800,000 people in the U.S. are using the DACA program.

"We have to work with Congress to make that solution possible," said Ivan Gomboa, Milwaukee banker.

The White House is offering a six-month window to allow Congress to work on and pass a replacement bill.

"The efforts of Congress in the next six months will be etched in the memories of Latinos for generations," said Gomboa.

The clock is ticking to replace the DACA program, but speakers at Wednesday's event were encouraged representatives from both Senator Tammy Baldwin, and Senator Ron Johnson's office were there. House Speaker Paul Ryan said Tuesday, he supports ending DACA, but agrees Congress should work fast to replace it.