Hurricane Jose now a Category 1 storm with 75 mph sustained winds

MIAMI — Hurricane Jose has formed in the open Atlantic, far from land and well east of Hurricane Irma.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that Jose poses no immediately threat to land. But meteorologists warn the storm’s path could change.

Jose has winds of 75 mph (120 kph) and is quickly strengthening.

Here is a look at the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.

Facts: The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. The areas covered include the North Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.

The National Weather Service defines a hurricane as “an intense tropical weather system with well-defined circulation and sustained winds of 74 mph (64 knots) or higher.”

Hurricanes are rated according to intensity on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

The 1-5 scale estimates potential property damage.

A Category 3 or higher is considered a major hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center advises preparedness:

A hurricane watch indicates the possibility that a region could experience hurricane conditions within 48 hours.

A hurricane warning indicates that sustained winds of at least 74 mph are expected within 36 hours.

Predictions: April 6, 2017 – The Tropical Meteorology Project from Colorado State University predicts that the “2017 Atlantic basin hurricane season will have slightly below-average activity.” They predict a total of 11 named storms and four hurricanes.

May 25, 2017 – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasts a 45% chance for an above-normal season, predicting that there is a 70% chance of having 11 to 17 named storms, of which five to nine could develop into hurricanes, including two to four major hurricanes (categories 3-5).

August 9, 2017 – NOAA raises its forecast prediction to 14 to 19 named tropical systems this year, up from the 11-17 they predicted in a previous outlook released in May. Though NOAA’s outlook still calls for five to nine hurricanes, the latest update increases the predicted range of likely major hurricanes by one, from 2-4 to 2-5. NOAA forecasters predict the “season has the potential to be extremely active, and could be the most active since 2010.”

2017 Atlantic Storm Names: Pronunciation Guide

Tropical Storm Arlene

April 20, 2017 – Tropical Storm Arlene forms in the central Atlantic Ocean. According to the National Hurricane Center, April tropical storms are rare, and this is only the second one (the first was 2003’s Tropical Storm Ana) since the use of satellite.

April 21, 2017 – Arlene moves southwest and south until it dissipates.

Tropical Storm Bret

June 19, 2017 – Tropical Storm Bret forms about 125 miles southeast of Trinidad.

June 20, 2017 – Weakens into a tropical wave.

Tropical Storm Cindy

June 20, 2017 – Tropical Storm Cindy forms in the Gulf of Mexico, about 265 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana.

June 22, 2017 – Makes landfall just south of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Later weakens to a tropical depression.

Tropical Storm Don

July 17, 2017 – Tropical Storm Don forms about 485 miles east-southeast of Barbados. Weakens to an open wave the next day.

Tropical Storm Emily

July 31, 2017 – Tropical Storm Emily forms near the west coast of Florida and makes landfall on Anna Maria Island. Weakens to a tropical depression after making landfall.

Hurricane Franklin

August 6, 2017 – Tropical Storm Franklin forms over the northwestern Caribbean.

August 7, 2017 – Makes landfall on the eastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula.

August 9, 2017 – Franklin becomes a Category 1 hurricane about 105 miles northeast of Veracruz, Mexico.

August 10, 2017 – Makes landfall in Veracruz, Mexico. Later, Franklin weakens to a tropical storm and then dissipates.

Hurricane Gert

August 13, 2017 – Tropical Storm Gert forms in the Atlantic Ocean.

August 14, 2017 – Gert becomes a hurricane, the second of the season.

August 17, 2017 – Weakens to a post-tropical cyclone.

Hurricane Harvey August 17, 2017 – Tropical Storm Harvey forms about 250 miles east of Barbados. August 24, 2017 – Harvey strengthens into a hurricane. August 25, 2017 – Harvey makes landfall between Port Aransas and Port O’Connor, Texas, as a Category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph. Harvey is the first Category 4 hurricane to make landfall in the United States since Hurricane Charley in 2004. August 26-29, 2017 – Harvey is downgraded to a tropical storm, but stalls over land causing extreme flooding in Texas. August 30, 2017 – After retreating from the Houston area back to the Gulf of Mexico, Harvey slowly moves northeast and makes a second landfall near Cameron, Louisiana. — The death toll from Harvey is at least 56 deaths. Harvey dumped an estimated 27 trillion gallons of rain over Texas and Louisiana during a 6-day period, according to WeatherBell, and also set a record for the most rainfall ever from a tropical cyclone in the continental US, at 51 inches of rain. Estimates put eventual total losses at as much as $75 billion.

Hurricane Irma

August 30, 2017 – Tropical Storm Irma forms 420 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

August 31, 2017 – Irma becomes a hurricane and intensifies into a Category 3 hurricane.

September 4, 2017 – Irma strengthens to a Category 4 hurricane about 490 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

September 5, 2017 – Intensifies into a “potentially catastrophic” Category 5 hurricane as it roars toward the northeastern Caribbean islands.

Tropical Storm Jose

September 5, 2017 – Tropical Storm Jose forms about 1500 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

