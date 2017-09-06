× Kohl’s to open Amazon shops inside some of its stores

NEW YORK — Kohl’s says it will open up Amazon shops in 10 of its stores, making it the latest department store operator to make a deal with the e-commerce giant.

Kohl’s shoppers will be able to buy Amazon Echos, Fire tablets and other gadgets from the 1,000-square-foot Amazon shops. Customers can also ask to have an Amazon employee come to their home to install the devices or suggest products.

Kohl’s Corp., based in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, said Wednesday the Amazon shops will open next month in Chicago and Los Angeles stores.

The Kohl’s deal comes a few months after department store operator Sears said it would sell its Kenmore appliances on Amazon.com.