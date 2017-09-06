Man convicted in 1992 paper mill vat death released due to declining mental health

GREEN BAY — One of the five men serving a life prison term for killing a co-worker at a Green Bay paper mill in 1992 has been paroled because of his declining mental health.

Seventy-six-year-old Dale Basten was most recently at the Dodge Correctional Institution. WLUK reports Basten was released from prison Tuesday, September 5th and transferred to an assisted living facility in the Fox Valley where he will be electronically monitored.

A parole commission release order says Basten has little awareness of who he is, where he is and why he’s in prison. It states that when Basten was not in his prison cell, he required constant supervision.

Basten was one of six James River Mill employees convicted of killing Tom Monfils whose body was found in a pulp vat. The conviction of one of the six was overturned.