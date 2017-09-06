Man twice deported to Mexico enters no contest plea to child enticement charge

WAUKESHA — 26-year-old Cristian Sanchez, a man who has admitted he’s been twice deported to Mexico, entered a no contest plea to a charge of child enticement on Wednesday morning, September 6th. He was then found guilty by the court. Two other charges of second-degree sexual assault of a child and obstructing an officer were dismissed and read into the court record.

Sanchez was a soccer referee was accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Waukesha. According to a criminal complaint, Sanchez admitted to maintaining a “loose relationship” with the teen — texting her, attempting to kiss her and touching her inappropriately.

After Sanchez entered his no contest plea on Wednesday, the court ordered then him to spend 150 days in the Waukesha County Jail — and gave him credit for 150 days time served. Sanchez was then ordered to be returned to the Dodge County Jail.