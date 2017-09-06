Mayor Barrett reacts to GOP vote to restrict Milwaukee Streetcar funding

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett is reacting to the State Joint Finance Committee vote on the Milwaukee Streetcar deal, that would restricts the city from spending money on the project. The budget deal was advanced by legislative Republicans on Tuesday, September 5th.

Mayor Barrett released the following statement Wednesday, September 6th regarding the vote:

“Despite the fact that the State is not funding The Milwaukee Streetcar, there are members of the legislature who don’t like the project. We’ve asked the City Attorney to review the motion that the Joint Committee on Finance passed last night and once we have that information we will be in a better position to plan and move forward.”

The deal, which passed the Legislature’s budget committee 12-4 late Tuesday, also delays two Milwaukee-area freeway projects, imposes a fee on electric and hybrid vehicles, and would allow Wisconsin to apply for federal permission to toll interstate highways.

Republicans have been at odds for months over how to fund state road projects and broke their impasse to reach the agreement.

Lawmakers returned 11 a.m. Wednesday, to finalize the remaining budget issues. The Assembly and Senate must still give final approval to the budget before it would go to Governor Scott Walker for his signature.