MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed on Wednesday, September 6th that there have been 101 fentanyl-related deaths so far this year in Milwaukee County.

Last year, Milwaukee County had a total of 97 fentanyl deaths.

MKE Cty has exceeded total # fentanyl deaths from 2016. 101 deaths to date compared to 97 in all '16. 166 fentanyl deaths projected this yr — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) September 6, 2017

Need help? CLICK HERE to access resources via the Milwaukee County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition.